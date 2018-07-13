Mayor congratulates cop at police academy graduation - then helps him propose

A newly-minted police officer in Montgomery, Ala., got more than just a handshake and congratulations from Mayor Todd Strange when he graduated from the police academy.
He also got a little help popping the question to his girlfriend.
Montgomery Police Officer Nathaniel Parker Jr. graduated from the academy Thursday, making him an official police officer in the city of Montgomery, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
He accepted his certificate and shook the mayor’s hand to a round of cheers and applause, then posed for a photo with the mayor, Chief Ernest Finley, family, friends — and his girlfriend.
But after the camera clicked and the group began to disperse, Mayor Strange suddenly told everyone to hang back for a minute.
“Now, wait a minute, now now. Before you send them off, somebody just happened to give this to me,” the mayor said holding a small ring box. People in the audience gasp.
Parker beamed, and his girlfriend Jasmine Reed, who immediately picked up on what was happening, brought her hands to her face.
“I don’t know what’s in it, but I’m gonna give it to you,” the mayor said, holding out the box. Parker took it and got on his knee as the whole crowd cheered and applauded.
“Well, what did she say?” the mayor runs up and asks Parker. He nods his head yes. “Ayyyyy!” he shouts, giving two thumbs up before Parker slides the ring on Reed’s finger.
Strange said it was the first time a proposal had been made during a police academy graduation, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.
Reed posted her own video of the proposal, along with a photo of her new sparkling ring, and assured everyone that “I said ‘YES!’”
Many commenters took to Facebook and wished the couple congratulations.
