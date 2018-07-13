Man arrested after girlfriend slips note to vet staff saying he was armed and threatening

A woman slipped a note, pleading for help to staff at DeLand Animal Hospital in Florida on May 25, telling them her boyfriend was armed and threatening her. Staff called local law enforcement who later arrested the man.
Person climbs base of Statue of Liberty

A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base on the Fourth of July shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the statue’s pedestal.