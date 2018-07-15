‘I’m not buying you cocaine,’ her husband said, so she used her phone as a weapon, cops say

An Islamorada, Florida, woman hit her husband in the face with her cellphone when he refused to buy cocaine for her, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A neighbor of Aileen Soto, 43, said he saw her throw the phone at her husband after he told her, “It’s Thursday night. I have to work tomorrow. I’m not buying you cocaine,” according to Deputy Jason Farr’s report.
Deputies were called to the Airstream Lane home around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Soto and her husband also told Farr they started arguing after her husband would not buy cocaine.
“Soto said she understands and knew it was a stupid thing to argue about,” Farr wrote in his report.
The fight carried on inside the couple’s home, where Soto smashed several picture frames on the floor, according to the report.
Deputies cuffed Soto and told her they were arresting her on a misdemeanor battery charge. But her troubles didn’t end there. When searching her pockets, deputies found two Xanax anti-anxiety pills, for which she did not have a prescription, according to Farr’s report.
As of Friday afternoon, Soto was in Plantation Key jail, with no bond information immediately available, on the battery charge, and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Soto is a program manager with Florida International University’s Aquarius Reef Base in the Keys.
Maydel Santana, an FIU spokeswoman, said it is too early to determine how the arrest will impact Soto’s employment with the university.
“Now that the university is aware of the situation, it is in the process of reviewing the matter and will make a determination about the future of the employee,” she said.
Comments