‘She was screaming but you couldn’t hear her’: 3-year-old was locked inside washer, mom says

Lindsay McIver and her husband couldn’t understand what their 4-year-old son was trying to tell them Tuesday morning, but they knew something was wrong, McIver said on Facebook last week.

The boy was “crying so hard he could barely talk,” the Conifer, Colorado, mother said. When she and her husband, Alan, got to the laundry room in the basement they knew why: Their 3-year-old daughter, Kloe, was trapped in the washer machine.

McIver says the child was locked inside the machine as it was filling with water. “She was screaming but you couldn’t hear her,” the woman said.

McIver and her husband were able to quickly stop the machine and get their daughter out, she said. The girl wasn’t badly hurt, McIver wrote.

The front-load washing machine was brand new. McIver said her husband purchased it from Lowe’s a day before the incident, the post said. The couple told their kids several times not to touch it, McIver wrote.

She told NBC News that they believe Kloe climbed inside the machine and their son closed the door and pushed start. He then “panicked” and went to tell his parents, she told the news station.

McIver says she snapped a photo of the washer after they secured the door shut with a child safety lock.

The couple’s kids are “still traumatized” by the incident, McIver told NBC News.

“I want to encourage anybody who has this type of front-loading washing machine and small children, or even grandkids who visit, to lock the door with a child safety lock and always keep the child lock setting on,” she wrote on Facebook.

LG, the maker of the washing machine, told ABC News that it applauds McIver for “telling her story.” The company added that it shares “in her efforts to make sure that consumers are aware of the child safety lock feature,” and it encourages people to use the safety setting.