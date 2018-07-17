Ellaine Durham, 35, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Ice cream truck driver crashes on Ice Cream Day. She’d had more than ice cream, cops say

By Mark Price

July 17, 2018 12:42 PM

A Virginia ice cream truck driver is accused of being drunk on the job Sunday - National Ice Cream Day - when she ran into another vehicle and hurt three people, police in Virginia Beach told the Virginian-Pilot.

The charges against 35-year-old Ellaine Durham include driving while intoxicated and felony hit and run, reported WSET.

Durham was driving her ice cream truck about 6:30 p.m. Sunday when it collided with another vehicle on Sandbridge Road, according to WAVY. Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the station reported.

Coeltryn Kirkland told TV station WTKR that he witnessed the accident and that Durham also hit a tree. He said she was holding up the broken windshield of her truck as she drove away, the station reported.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I don’t think you could make up a story like that,” he told WTKR.

