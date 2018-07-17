Video shows debris from midair plane collision falling to the ground

Video shot by Daniel Miralles shows pieces of an aircraft falling to the ground after two planes collided in midair over the Florida Everglades in West Miami-Dade County on July 17, 2018.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.