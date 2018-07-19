Drunken, racist twin sisters attacked his family, Colorado man says, and he has video

Carlos Ruiz was outside of his home while he watched twin sisters attack and yell at his mom, the Colorado man posted to Facebook earlier this month.

The twins were screaming racist insults, pulling her hair and trying to swing punches while in a Commerce City neighborhood, he said.

But Ruiz did not stop it, he wrote on Facebook, because his mom didn’t want him to get in trouble. So instead, he took video.

“I tried helping her and so did my brother in law but she just told us not 2 touch these girls because we could get in trouble, so we stayed back and recorded and took pictures for evidence,” he said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The alleged attack took place on May 7, but he posted the videos along with his statement of what happened to Facebook earlier this month.

“When you see your mother getting beat up by 2 young girls and you can’t do anything about it because you will get in trouble if you touch them, it makes you feel powerless,” he wrote on July 9. “2 see them pulling on her hair while they scream racist comments!! Makes your blood boil!!!!”

Ruiz said the sisters approached his mom while she was at a neighbor’s house asking how much it would be to get new carpet installed in her home. That’s when the two women who live across the street came up to them and began to yell at his mom and punch and pull her hair, he said.

His sister came out of the home to try to help, but then the twins started attacking her, too, video shows.

In the videos that Ruiz posted, the twins are heard screaming at the family.

“How ... do Mexicans have money 2 own the houses we do and have the cars we do, saying stuff like leave our country !!” Ruiz wrote. The the twins then crossed the street and started to punch and pull hair, the video shows.

“Look at yourself compared to me,” one of the twins yelled at the family. “Who are you? Who are you to us?”

(Warning: Expletive language can be heard in the videos.)

The sisters, identified as Natasha and Shala Fross, were arrested and booked into jail after the attack, Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jim Morgen confirmed to The Wichita Eagle.

Natasha and Shala Fross, both 26, are identical twins, KUSA reported. They each face charges of bias-motivated crimes causing injury, which is a felony, and one count of third-degree trespass, according to the station.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by the station, the Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the house at about 7:30 p.m. on May 7. They were told two white women were attacking their Hispanic neighbors and were yelling racial insults.

The affidavit said the Fross sisters yelled at the “Mexican family” to get out of the country and refused to follow a deputy’s orders, KUSA reported. The affidavit identified the family as Hispanic.

“These girls were just going crazy,” Ruiz told KDVR in a video interview. “I had never seen them before. I didn’t even know they lived here, so it was weird.”

In the video Ruiz took, the twins said they lived across the street and “we’re gonna live here for the rest of the year.” They also said the family was “too fat” for parole.

When officers with the Commerce City Police Department first showed up to the scene, the women continued verbally attacking the family, the video shows.

When asked to go back to their own home, the twins refused, video shows.

“Talk crap to them one more time, you’re going to jail,” the officer said. The sisters then continued to scream and curse at the family.

Other officers are then seeing trying to move the twins away from the family before the video ends.

“This is not looking good for you,” an officer said to the twins.

KUSA reported that a neighbor told police the sisters had been drunk and “out of control” before they started attacking, the affidavit said.

Both Natasha and Shala Fross posted bond of $2,500 and were released from jail on May 12, Heavy reported. They are scheduled for a court appearance on Aug. 2, according to the Broomfield Patch.

In a July 11 Facebook post, Ruiz thanked the officers who responded.

“Sadly I don’t know the names of them but they did an amazing job and the way they handled the situation!” he said. “Not all cops are bad out there ! & neither are all white people racist ! So thank you officers!”