How one police department uses license plate readers

The Denver Police Department shared how it was using License Plate Reader (LPR) technology to help with crime prevention.
By
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

National

Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.