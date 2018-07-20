17 killed in duck boat accident in Missouri

A duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, resulting in one of the deadliest duck boat accidents in American history.
A US Geological Survey drone captured lava erupting at the fissure 8 cinder cone near Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano on July 14. According to the USGS, the lava emerging from the cone was traveling at a speed of 13 to 16 miles per hour.
A federal grand jury has indicted 13 people — including members of the Aryan Knights and Severely Violent Criminals gangs — for drug distribution, conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and other crimes.
It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.
A large amount of plutonium has gone quietly missing over the years from stockpiles owned by the US military. One case involving a theft during transport to the Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory is outlined here.