17 killed in duck boat accident in Missouri

A duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm on Thursday, resulting in one of the deadliest duck boat accidents in American history.
Hawaii lava explosion hits tour boat

At least 22 people were injured when a debris from a lava explosion hit a tour boat off the coast of Kapoho, Hawaii, on July 16, 2018. This video was recorded by tourist Will Bryan, who reported being hospitalized after the lava struck the boat.