Babysitter left to answer the door. When she came back, twin toddlers were drowning, cops say

A daycare stay for two twins turned tragic Friday morning after both toddlers fell in to the deep end of a swimming pool and were rushed to the hospital.
Both the girl and boy are dead, police say. They were nearing their second birthdays.
Officials say rescuers were called to a home day care center in Knoxville at about 10 a.m. Friday, according to WBIR.
The babysitter told investigators she briefly left to answer the door when another child arrived at the center to be dropped off, according to the sheriff’s office. When she came back, she told investigators she began looking for the twins and found them in the deep end of a swimming pool on the property.
Both children were rushed to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. The boy, who was in critical condition, fought for life for another few days before passing away Sunday, the sheriff’s office announced.
The home at the address was registered as a day care center called Om Baby in 2015, WATE reported. The woman at the address did not have a child care license, which meant she could care for no more than four unrelated children at a time, the station reported.
“At this point, it is our understanding that she was not in violation of that when the incident at the pool occurred,” Tennessee Department of Human Services spokesman Sky Arnold told the station.
“The Knox County Major Crimes Unit and DCS are investigating and are not releasing the names of the children until the investigation is complete,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.
No charges have been announced.
Family friends started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses, which raised more than $15,000 in two days.
“We can’t imagine Amelia and Ricky’s pain, but let’s help ease the financial burden. We are asking for any donations to help with Funeral expenses, medicals bills, time off work. Whatever they need!” the page reads.
Jennifer Stewart, one of the two who created the campaign, told the Knoxville News-Sentinel that ‘everything leads to financial expenses, and we just hope we can ease that burden and rally together as a community to maybe take that part out of it.”
Comments