He called a repairman to fix his AC — and was murdered instead, Arizona cops say

An Arizona homeowner wanted a repairman to fix his air conditioning Friday — but the homeowner ended up dead, according to police.

After 41-year-old Frank Pineda brought the repairman to his home in Surprise, Arizona, the two got into an altercation just before 3:30 p.m. During the course of the fight, 26-year-old repairman Robert Moore got out a gun and shot Pineda, police said.

Pineda was rushed to a local hospital, but died of his injuries, according to police.

“He was my best friend,” Frank Pineda Jr., the victim’s 20-year-old son, told CBS 5. “I could ask him questions about anything; he’d have an answer.”

Frank Pineda, the 41-year-old man killed in the shooting, was a father of seven. Surprise Police Department

Moore himself called 911 after the incident and was arrested without incident at the scene, according to police. Authorities said Saturday that the repairman had been cooperating with detectives, though his name was not released publicly until Tuesday.

He has been booked on second-degree murder charges and is being held at the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail.

Moore had been working at Pineda’s friend’s home earlier Friday on some car repairs, which is when Pineda first met Moore and asked him to come over to check out his home’s air conditioning, family told CBS 5.

Pineda had a wife and seven children, according to a GoFundMe page created to raise money to help his family.

“We’ve cried yesterday all day,” Marco Pineda, one of the victim’s brothers, told the Arizona Republic the day after the shooting. “We’re done crying, I want justice for my younger brother.”

The victim’s family expressed confusion and shock over Pineda’s death. Moore had been acting oddly before the deadly attack, Pineda’s family told ABC 15 — and then family members found Pineda shot and bloody in the garage.

“I don’t know how many servicemen go to somebody’s house with a gun,” Fernando Pineda Jr., the victim’s older brother, told the TV station.

The older brother added that murder was far from an appropriate response to whatever the pair may have been fighting over.

“You collect your things and you leave — you don’t shoot somebody,” Pineda said.

Two family members who were in the home at the time told ABC 15 they didn’t hear the shooting, or the fight that precipitated it.

Moore is also a resident of Surprise, according to police. He was employed at Arrowhead Aire, a Phoenix-area heating, ventilation and air condition business.