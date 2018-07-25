New Jersey police officer saves man from oncoming train

New Jersey police officer Kyle Savoia was hailed as a hero after body camera footage showed him sprint to save a man in the path of an oncoming train on July 19.
By
Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest

National

Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest

Police are investigating after a video was posted to Athens-Clarke County Police's Facebook page showing officers pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground. Footage shows the distraught child leaping at an officer before being held on the ground.