Armed robber held a pocket knife, cops say. His teenage target had a power washer

A teenager who was approached in his driveway by an armed robber didn’t have a weapon to defend himself — but he did have a power washer, according to police in South Jersey.

The suspect held a closed pocket knife when he tried to rob the teenager on Monday afternoon, Absecon police said. The man was met with a blast of water after the teen sprayed him with a power washer he had been using, officers said.

The man then ran away, police said. Officers searched the area but still haven’t found him, as of Wednesday afternoon. Authorities describe him as a clean shaven man in his early 20s, wearing dark-colored clothing and black gloves, and standing at 5 feet, 10 inches.

The incident isn’t the first time an attempted robber was thwarted — though similar cases involved gunfire instead of water. Three armed individuals approached a Georgia couple last month, sparking a shootout when a member of the couple used their gun to fight back, Fox 5 reported.

An attempted robbery at an Oklahoma liquor store triggered a gun battle between the suspect and a mother and daughter in February, the Tulsa World reported.