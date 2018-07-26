Disney’s banning plastic straws at its parks. Not everyone’s on board.

Plastic straw bans have recently been passed by cities and large chain companies — and now the House of Mouse is joining the list.

The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday that it would ban single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all of its properties — including Disneyland and Walt Disney World — by mid-2019.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” Bob Chapek, the chairman of parks, experiences and consumer products at Disney, said in the company’s statement. Disney said their plan will reduce waste annually by more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers.

The company joins the city of Seattle, Starbucks, and amusement parks Busch Gardens and SeaWorld — all of which recently announced they planned to eliminate plastic straws.

But social media users weren’t exactly on board.

“How about eliminating ridiculous prices,” one Twitter user said.

“It’s like I woke up one morning and plastic straws all of the sudden became the most evil spawn of the devil himself,” wrote another.

And others pointed out that the ban could create problems for people with disabilities.

“Welp, I sure hope Disney has some sort of plan in place for disabled guests who need to use straws,” one user said.

Others voiced their support for the ban.

“Big kudos for @Disney for their commitment to #BeatPlasticPollution by eliminating single use straws, stirrers and polystyrene cups, great first step!” a user wrote.

