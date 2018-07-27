States race to pass sports betting laws after Supreme Court decision

Mississippi will become the third state to open sports betting operations since a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states other than Nevada to have legal sports betting. Five states have passed laws allowing sports betting.
