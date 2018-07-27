He didn’t want argument ‘to get physical,’ so he got out of her car. She gunned it, Texas cops say

Raising a child after a couple splits up can be a precarious endeavor.
Disagreements are perhaps inevitable, but differences in parenting philosophies and financial difficulties don’t have to result in the level of chaos deputies near the Texas coast say they encountered Wednesday morning.
Pamela Montes remained in the Galveston County Jail on Friday after police say she ran down the father of her children with her car, according to a Galveston County Sheriff’s Department police report.
The 21-year-old and the father of her two boys had been sitting in her car near her home in the town of Bacliff, arguing about $5,000 in child support Montes believed she was owed, Capt. Tracy Keele, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told McClatchy.
The disagreement over the $5,000 had been a recurring one, the Galveston Daily News reported.
The man didn’t want the argument “to get physical,” according to the police report — so he got out of the car to cool off. But that’s not how police say Montes used the break in the action.
As he walked away, Montes put the car in drive and took off straight for him, the man told police. When the car hit him, he tumbled into a nearby ditch, and that’s where deputies found him when they responded to the scene.
He complained about neck pain as he lay in the ditch, but he was able to talk to the responding deputies and give his full account of what happened, Keele said. He was transported to Houston Methodist St. John Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
Montes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Galveston County Jail just after 11 a.m. Wednesday and remained in custody Friday, according to jail records.
Her bond is set at $20,000.
