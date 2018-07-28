‘My kids are deceased.’ Mother confirms missing children, great-grandmother died in fire

Ed and Melody Bledsoe’s house is burned to rubble, with an open gas line sending flames feet from the shell of a metal swing set where their great grandchildren played only days ago.

Red crime scene tape was being hung Saturday morning by two Shasta County sheriff’s deputies after social media posts brought to light that 70-year-old Melody and the two children, James Roberts, 4, and Emily Roberts, 5, had been missing since the Carr Fire swept through their hillside neighborhood Thursday night on the outskirts of Redding.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Saturday morning that he had no new details about the missing trio and that it was too dangerous for deputies to investigate the neighborhood.

But within hours, family members inside a meeting with sheriff’s officials said they had been told all three had died.

“They are dead,” one relative texted from the meeting to others waiting outside the sheriff’s office.

“My kids are deceased, that’s all I can say,” the children’s mother, Sherry Bledsoe, said as she left the sheriff’s office.

Melody’s husband, Ed Bledsoe, wept as he recounted trying to get back to the house to save the three.

He had left the three behind at their home to run an errand Thursday, and when he learned of the fire he raced back as he spoke to the children on the phone, he said.





“God Almighty, I don’t know what I done wrong,” he said. “I talked to them until the fire got them.

“I was trying to get to them, I was trying to get to the fire. There was a guy in the fire, so I got him out.”

But Bledsoe couldn’t get through to his house.

“The fire was just so...,” he said. “I wanted to die in there, I wanted to go.”

Family members questioned Saturday whether the three were warned of the impending fire before it was too late. Granddaughter Shelly Hoskinson said the family only owned a flip phone and was not technologically savvy, and said she believed no evacuation order ever came.





Relative Donald Kewley said he lives two miles from the home and watched as the flames approached, and that others who tried to get to the house were forced back because the fire was too intense.

“We watched this whole area just explode,” Kewley said Saturday outside the ruins of the home.

A relative raced to get into the neighborhood but “there’s 15-foot-tall flames driving in, he couldn’t get past them and it was too late,” Kewley said.

Two children and their great grandmother have been missing since Thursday night in the Carr Fire in Redding, according to family members. They are, from left, Emily Roberts, 5; Melody Bledsoe, 70; and James Roberts, 4. Photos courtesy of Donald Kewley

An aunt of the children, Carla Bledsoe, wept as she recalled racing to the house and being allowed through police lines but then stopped by firefighters.

“We were right down the street from the house and when we made it to the top of the hill they stopped us,” she said. “The house wasn’t burned yet.”

“We were right around the corner from their house, we told them my niece and nephew was up there,” she said, adding that the children earlier had called Ed Bledsoe for help.

“I think the kids called my grandpa and said the fire was getting close and to hurry up,” she said as she other relatives waited for a briefing from officials at the sheriff’s department on what they feared would be a death notification.

“We’ve lost three family members, that’s what we’re here for right now,” Louise Converse, another aunt, said. “They called us all together right now.

“We’re pretty sure they’ve passed.”

The three are among at least 14 people who were reported missing in the aftermath of the Carr Fire’s explosion into the outskirts of Redding Thursday night, and their disappearance is raising new questions about what kinds of warnings authorities gave to residents.





“The sheriff wouldn’t evacuate this area,” Kewley said. “There was no evacuation notice. I left my house at 8:20 on Lake Boulevard and there was still no notification...By 8:20 this was already gone.”

The sheriff was adamant that evacuation orders were sent, saying reverse 911 calls and warnings to cellphone users were issued, although he could not say whether deputies went door to door to warn residents to leave.

“Traffic at that time was very difficult to get through,” Bosenko said, adding that it was “bumper to bumper with people who had waited basically to the last minute” to leave.

“It was very chaotic and people who had waited to the last minute were panicking,” the sheriff said, noting that at one point a motorist rammed into a deputy’s car to try and get out of the area.

Ed Bledsoe has been searching shelters for days with no luck. Hoskinson posted notes on social media asking for help finding the three and “since then my phone has not stopped ringing,” she said.

The sheriff said Saturday the incident is an “active and ongoing investigation” and that “ we are reassessing to evaluate if personnel can get in safely” to the neighborhood where a crowd of reporters was gathered.

An hour later, deputies arrived.