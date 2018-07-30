Trump supporters attacked, brawl sparked, at Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

A pro-Trump media crew was attacked by protesters at Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star in Hollywood, California, on July 26, according to Elijah Schaeffer, the host of YouTube channel Slightly Offens*ve who shared this video of the incident.
By
Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest

National

Police officer restrains child during dad’s arrest

Police are investigating after a video was posted to Athens-Clarke County Police's Facebook page showing officers pinning a 10-year-old boy to the ground. Footage shows the distraught child leaping at an officer before being held on the ground.