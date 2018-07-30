360 video shows firefighters protecting Igo from Carr Fire on Saturday

Firefighters set backfires in an effort to prevent the Carr Fire from reaching the community of Igo, southwest of Redding, on Saturday, July 28, 2018. This 360 video is not supported on iOS at this time.
