Is Alex Trebek retiring from ‘Jeopardy!’? The host just floated potential replacements

For most people, it’s pretty hard to imagine an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ without Alex Trebek as the host.
But you might have to get used to that idea fairly soon.
Since 1984, Trebek has hosted the game show, which involves three contestants trying to determine a “question” after they are given a specific “answer” clue within an overarching category. Contestants receive points for each correct response. After a final question where they can wager their points earned so far, the person with the most points wins.
According to NPR, Trebek has appeared in around 7,000 episodes of “Jeopardy!” since joining over three decades ago.
In an interview on Fox News’ “OBJECTified” with Harvey Levin, the longtime host suggested that he might be leaving that battle of the minds by 2020.
When asked if he plans to renew his contract as host of the show in 2020, Trebek said it’s a tad more than a “50/50” chance he will move on from the show, according to a portion of the interview obtained by TMZ.
The host also said “sure,” when asked if he could “imagine a life without ‘Jeopardy!’ ”
So who does he eye as a replacement?
His first answer was Alex Faust, who does play-by-play announcing on TV for the Los Angeles Kings. The 28-year-old took over for Bob Miller, who had the job for 44 years straight, according to The Los Angeles Times. The announcement was made last June.
In an interview with the newspaper, Faust said he doesn’t “like to be pretentious” and doesn’t “want to have any schtick” when covering games. Instead, he said, it’s important to be authentic.
“If I’m honest with how much I’m enjoying what I’m doing, all the while learning and growing into the role, because this is new for me as well,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “I think it will work out.”
He hasn’t responded to Trebek floating his name.
But that’s not the host’s only option, however, as Trebek also mentioned CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.
Coates tweeted that she was “honored & humbled” by Trebek’s suggestion.
And if those options don’t work out, perhaps Trebek could consider Buzzy Cohen, who won the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions in November 2017. Cohen told Variety that it would be a “dream” to transition from the role of contestant to host.
“I would love to host the show,” he said, “or continue to be involved in some way in some capacity.”
