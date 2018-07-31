He told a man to stop mistreating a dog - and got a bullet in the chest for it, police say

Robert Wilson was an animal lover, and so when he spotted someone outside mistreating a dog, he want up to put a stop to it. Then he was bleeding on the ground, dying of a gunshot wound to the chest, Smyrna police say.
Now police are looking for 35-year old Davavous Jerome Drennon, the man they say shot and killed him on the evening of July 27.
“His mother had a dog on her gravestone, and he will, too,” Wilson’s father Rick told the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. “I’m reaching out because he got killed over a pet, basically. A pet.”
Police said on Facebook that they were called to an extended-stay hotel on the evening of July 27, where they found Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
A friend of Wilson’s told the Daily News Journal that Wilson that Wilson called her about a man who was holding a dog by the throat.
“I dropped my phone and went running out there to see Rob saying, ‘why are you doing that,’” she told the paper. “...the guy said it was his puppy and he just shot him. All I could do was try to stop the bleeding.”
The suspect fled the scene, but was identified by police as Davavous Drennon. Police said another man drove him away from the scene in a white Impala.
“The victim may have thought Drennon may have been harming an animal, he confronted him about that, and Drennon took offense to that, shot him, and as a result that man is dead,” Sgt. Bobby Gibson of the Smyrna Police told Fox 17. “I understand that seeing an animal harmed can strike emotion in people, but unfortunately, as we have seen here, some people might not receive that well, you do not know the person you know you’re dealing with.”
The dog that was allegedly being mistreated is now at the Rutherford County PAWS Humane shelter, police told WGNS.
Police said Monday that Drennon was still at large and was considered armed and dangerous, and that he sometimes went by the name Slim or Slimm Body.
Family members said they want justice in Wilson’s death.
“[The suspect] has broken some people in this and he needs to face consequences for it,” Wilson’s younger brother’s fiance told the Daily News Journal. “These people and this family are broken.”
