‘It’s like death.’ Residents of Utah town plagued by mysterious stench

Residents of West Valley City in Utah have complained about a mysterious smell for years.

But efforts to remedy the issue have so far been fruitless.

“Sometimes, when you’re walking by, it’s like death,” resident Nicholas Britton told FOX 13.





Sam Johnson, a city spokesman, told FOX 13 and KSL that the city believes the source of the stink is a waste processing plant outside city limits.

“It’s not in our boundaries — it’s basically across the street,” Johnson told KSL. He added that “city had reached out to the company, the county and the State of Utah for help in addressing the smell, but so far to no avail,” KSL reported.

In the last year, the city created a website where residents can record their complaints about the smell, according to FOX 13. The goal is to document complaints in the hopes that something will eventually be done.

“It’s just putrid,” resident Marshall Parker told KSL. “It just outright stinks, for lack of a better word.”

Another resident, Jason Brierley, told KSL that the smell is similar to a moldy lawn, and smells different than the nearby landfill.

“When you smell it, you know it’s that smell,” he said.

In a 2011 Deseret News story, Salt Lake County recycling coordinator Ashlee Yoder said that the stench was emanating from a nearby waste processing plant.

At the time, Yoder told the Deseret News that the stink is coming from a company called ET Technologies, which processes bio-solid waste just outside city limits. Yoder added that the issue with the smell comes from development in the surrounding area, which means there are more residents around who notice the smell.

“Unfortunately, with bio-solid waste, it’s a material that inherently has an odor,” ET Technologies vice president Ted Sonnenburg told the newspaper.

“We just want the situation fixed,” Johnson told FOX 13.