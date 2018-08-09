How big are California wildfires? One’s large enough to swallow Sacramento — twice

Multiple large wildfires burning in California have killed firefighters and civilians alike, destroyed thousands of structures, created air-quality hazards and forced mandatory evacuations.

As of Thursday morning, the Mendocino Complex fires have burned a total of 304,402 acres — and are the largest blaze in state history.

Other fires in the state are also reaching massive sizes: Carr Fire near Redding has burned 177,450 acres, the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County has burned 95,104 acres and the Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has burned 21,097 acres.





Those sizes can be hard to quantify. Here’s what each of these fires looks like compared to a nearby California city.

Mendocino Complex Fires

Started: July 27

Size: 304,402 acres

The River and Ranch fires – which combined are the largest fire in state history – would stretch across the Bay Area. Drag the fire perimeters around the map to compare their scale to other places. Pan north to see the fire’s location in Lake County.

Carr Fire

Started: July 23

Size: 177,450 acres

The fire, located just outside of Redding, would cover a good portion of Sacramento County. Drag its fire perimeter around the map to compare its scale to other places. Pan north to find the fire’s location near Redding.

Ferguson Fire

Started: July 13

Size: 95,104 acres

Burning just outside of Yosemite National Park, the fire would cover a good portion of Fresno. Drag its fire perimeter around the map to compare its scale to other places. Pan northeast to find the fire’s location near Yosemite Valley.

Donnell Fire

Started: Aug. 1

Size: 21,097 acres

The fire, now burning in the Stanislaus National Forest, would stretch across Modesto. Drag its fire perimeter around the map to compare its scale to other places. Pan northeast to find its location.