She strangled a runaway and Saran-wrapped the body — then led police to it, cops say

Police said an Arizona woman strangled a runaway, wrapped the body in plastic and dumped it, and then reported it to police, according to the Associated Press.

Lorenda Ritter, 29, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body on Friday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ritter “admitted to police she strangled and murdered a female in her apartment,” according to court documents obtained and posted by CBS 5, and “she also provided specific accounts of how she strangled her, wrapped her in Saran Wrap and disposed of her body in a dumpster near her home.”

Ritter drove detectives to the dumpster where she dumped the body, court records say. The date of the crime listed in court records is June 19, 2018.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but is identified in court records as “an 18-year-old runaway from California who was reported missing by family.”

Ritter is in jail, held in lieu of $750,000 bail, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office records.

Details about the motive for the crime, as well as how Ritter and the victim knew each other, were not available.