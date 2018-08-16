Aretha Franklin was ‘a special woman,’ says Trump after her death
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
Newly released footage from California officials shows what they called a “fire tornado” burning in Redding, California as the Carr Fire entered the city on July 26, resulting in the death of one firefighter.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s officer fired beanbag rounds to help free a bear trapped in a car in South Lake Tahoe. Footage shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a silver car.
Body cam footage released by the Las Vegas Police Department shows an officer shooting and injuring a Ross Dress for Less greeter who "snapped" and began shooting at his manager on Saturday, August 11, according to police.
The incident happened Monday, Aug. 6, when Julien Sandlin, 7, was playing outside the family’s apartment in Independence. His mother, Ashley Lyons, was not home at the time but Julien was with an older brother and an adult.
Two people are dead following a vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California. One of the drivers was killed in the fight after they exited their vehicles. The other was struck by a passing motorist.
White nationalists rallied in Washington, D.C. to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. For the Unite the Right 2 rally, nearly 30 white nationalists marched to Lafayette Park.
Police in Vacaville, California, were in a race against time on August 11 when it looked like the Solana SPCA building would be hit by an approaching wildfire. Bodycam footage shows the rescue operation where they helped evacuated 60 cats and dogs.
The shaking of almond trees can only mean one thing - almond harvest is underway in the Sacramento Valley. Typically from mid-August through October, mechanical tree "shakers" harvest almonds by vigorously shaking them.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This remarkable footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.