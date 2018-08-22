She pretended to be a deputy to get her boyfriend out of jail, Arkansas police say

There were no cop costumes required in this jailbreak.
Just a phone call, some “authentic looking paperwork” and a well-thought-out reason could do it, police say, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Oh, and a willing girlfriend, of course.
Maxine Feldstein, 30, and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, had been arrested on July 14 and booked into the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the newspaper reported. Feldstein was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and Lowe “had a hold from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California for false impersonation,” according to the Democrat-Gazette.
But while Feldstein was able to bond out the next day, her boyfriend could not leave.
So, in an attempt to be free, Lowe told his girlfriend to pretend to be a deputy from Ventura County, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KFSM.
While Feldstein was visiting him, Lowe told her to tell the Washington County Detention Center that Ventura County is “having issues with overcrowding and all low-priority extraditions have been suspended,” KFSM reported. If true, that would mean Lowe would not be transferred over to a California jail.
Of course that wasn’t true.
But with his girlfriend on board, the plan was put into play.
According to police, Feldstein allegedly called the Arkansas detention center, posed as a California deputy and said the hold on Lowe was released because of overcrowding, KNWA reported. She also submitted paperwork via email on July 27, according to the Democrat-Gazette.
In the “authentic looking” paperwork, Feldstein said she was deputy “L. Kershaw” with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, KFSM reported.
And it worked.
Just shortly after a Washington County sergeant received the form, Lowe was released, KNWA reported.
The couple got away with it until a real Ventura County deputy called the detention center two days later, KFSM reported. When he called, he was just two hours away from picking up Lowe for his extradition, according to KNWA.
Feldstein and Lowe were captured and booked into jail — again — on Aug. 17, according to booking records.
Feldstein faces several charges including forgery and criminal impersonation, according to the Washington County Detention Center. Lowe faces a second-degree escape charge.
Both have scheduled court hearings for Sept. 7 in Washington County.
