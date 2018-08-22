He celebrated his birthday by hiking with his family. Then the trip turned deadly

A 64-year-old man was hiking with his family when he fell 50 feet to his death and died in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon, according to The Associated Press.

The man “approached a viewing platform near Bridal Veil Falls” when he fell, The Oregonian reported. He was celebrating his birthday with his family.

“It was a fairly steep fall with lots of big rocks,” Corbett Fire Department Chief David Flood told The Oregonian.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KOIN.

Many hiking trails in the Columbia River Gorge were closed during the Eagle Creek Fire last year, but officials said the trail the man was on was “not heavily affected” by the blaze, reported KOIN.

Earlier in August, a UC Berkeley student fell off a cliff at Toketee Falls in Oregon as he was trying to take a picture. In June, a Utah teen fell 100 feet down a waterfall to her death while she was hiking with a friend.