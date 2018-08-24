He shot at five women on the road — because he thinks only men should drive, Texas cops say

First, he said shooting the driver next to him was “in self-defense” because she swerved over toward his lane.

When he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the shooting of a woman in Katy, Texas, he told authorities he had done it before — maybe five times, as the Star-Telegram reported last month.

But now that Nicholas Dagostino is charged in a second road-rage shooting — where another woman was hit in the arm while driving, this time in March, according to court documents, prosecutors say the picture is becoming more clear.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say that Dagostino has targeted female drivers specifically on the streets of Katy and the surrounding area, citing Facebook posts in which he describes female drivers as “incompetent” and writing “that their sole purpose is to give birth to male children,” according to those court documents.

Law enforcement officials have linked Dagostino to five road rage shootings in all, according to the documents.

He was arrested again Thursday, according to Harris County Jail records, after being released on bond three days earlier, in connection with the July attack on a 39-year-old woman as she drove down Mason Road in Katy.

Dagostino spent six weeks in jail on that charge before being released after posting the $75,000 bond in his case, so prosecutors argued for a higher bond on the next charge, according to the court documents.

The 39-year-old Katy mother and her family worried, according to KTRK, that he would harm someone else before his trial.

This is the bullet hole through a victim’s driver’s side window in the road rage shooting in Katy, Texas that occurred on March 7, 2018. KRIV Video screenshot

But two days later, he was back in jail in connection with the March 7 shooting of a woman as she pulled out of a gas station in the Katy area. That woman, according to KRIV, heard a loud noise but didn’t immediately realize she’d been shot.

Now, prosecutors believe, it’s all happened because Dagostino holds such a “dim view of women,” the court documents say. He could be seen shaking his head as a Harris County prosecutor read the allegations against him, according to courtroom video obtained by KRIV.

It’s netted Dagostino another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, but this time, his bond is set at $250,000 according to jail records.