Cop with Taser thwarts two sisters’ break-in after one smears him in blood, NH cops say

New Hampshire police arrested two sisters suspected of breaking into a home early Tuesday morning — but the argumentative, blood-soaked pair didn’t go easily, authorities said.

A 66-year-old Manchester homeowner had called police just before 2:30 a.m. to report two women breaking into his home, police wrote in a Facebook post. When they arrived, he was standing outside.

The homeowner said he realized the break-in was happening when he heard shattering glass downstairs — and when he went to investigate, he spotted 23-year-old Sierra Harrison-Francis smashing through his back door, then reaching her hand inside to unlock it, according to police.

Moments later, she walked into the home with her sister, 19-year-old Jajara Harrison-Francis, police said. The homeowner said he didn’t know the women, according to authorities.

Two officers arrived at the scene to find the sisters standing together in the home’s dining room, where Sierra was “bleeding heavily as a result of broken glass on the rear door, which was the point of entry,” according to police.

But when police told the pair to exit the home, only one of the sisters — Jajara — complied. Sierra argued with the officers, “took an aggressive stance” and pulled away from the officer who tried to lead her off the home’s porch, police said. The area was riddled with shards of glass and Sierra’s blood.

Jajara Harrison-Francis, 19, faces charges of contempt of court and hindering apprehension in connection with the Manchester break-in, police said. Manchester Police Department

That’s when Sierra began to smear blood onto one of the officers, according to police. Eventually she tumbled to the ground, and then began kicking the officer. He tried to put Sierra in handcuffs, but had trouble doing so because there was so much blood on the suspect and because she wasn’t cooperating, according to police.

At that point, Jajara rejoined the action, shoving her way past another officer and trying to impede the officer who was dealing with her sister, police said.

One officer then used a Taser to subdue Sierra, police said. After that, he arrested her. Another officer arrested Jajara, according to police.

An ambulance took Sierra to the hospital to be treated for her injuries after the responding officers provided first aid to her at the scene, police said.

Sierra is charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and simple assault on a police officer, police said. Jajara is charged with contempt of court and hindering apprehension.

Each had a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, police said.