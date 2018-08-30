Woman ringing doorbell in hand restraints in video identified as victim of ‘family violence’
Montgomery County, Texas deputies have identified the woman who was caught on doorbell cameras ringing doorbells while wearing what appeared to be hand restraints in the early morning. They say she is a victim of family violence but is now safe.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
Witnesses recounted the deadly shooting on August 26, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida during a "Madden NFL 19" video game tournament held in a gaming bar at the mall. A shooting survivor said the gunman was walking backward as he fired shots.
After stopping medical treatment for his brain cancer, John McCain, six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died {in his home} at age 81. The senator and former Navy pilot would have turned 82 next week.
The cameras on the International Space Station captured stunning views of Hurricane Lane on August 22, as the powerful storm closed in on Hawaii. Residents of Hawaii were preparing for the effects of the storm, although its track was still uncertain.
CBP is using facial biometrics to confirm traveler identities and protect the nation from potential threats. Officials say a team at Washington Dulles International Airport recently intercepted an imposter posing as a French citizen.
A police helicopter crashed during takeoff, seriously injuring the pilot, near Little Rock, Arkansas, during a maintenance check on August 16. Police said that they were testing new equipment in the helicopter when wind knocked it off its platform.
Protesters toppled Silent Sam, the Confederate statue on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus, on Monday after a demonstration in support of a graduate student who faces criminal and honor court charges for throwing red ink and blood on the statue in April.
The FBI is always on the lookout for new recruits. They don't just want people with law enforcement or military experience. They want to hire people with a diverse work background, as well has hiring more minorities.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.
