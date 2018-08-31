Thief steals a truck of lumber — until a ‘large pile of manure’ confronts him, Minn. cops say

Minnesota deputies who arrested a suspected lumber thief earlier this week got help from an unlikely source — a big, smelly heap of manure.

Deputies were called to a burglary on Wednesday morning after a man in Maine Prairie Township said lumber and other items were taken from his shed the previous night, according to a newsletter from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The man also told authorities that the truck used in the burglary was still on the property, and that someone was inside it. Another suspect had already run off, the caller said.

The caller said the vehicle hadn’t just decided to hang around — it was trapped in “a large pile of manure,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they discovered the suspect who stayed at the scene — Matthew Allen Bloomquist, 29 — shoeless and wearing jean shorts with long underwear. He was also “covered in manure” from his waist to his feet, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies suspected his shoes were still stuck in the manure pile.

As deputies approached, Bloomquist was smoking a cigarette on the roadside and smelled strongly of animal waste.

Bloomquist told authorities that his “friend” (the person who had already fled) told him that he’d bought the lumber, according to the sheriff’s office. Bloomquist said he “was only helping him.”

The manure had trapped the pair as they left, and it “appeared they had been working for a considerable amount of time to free the truck,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies hosed Bloomquist off at a squad garage and then took him to the Stearns County Jail. They drove there with their windows wide open, the sheriff’s office said.

Bloomquist faces charges of third-degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy who drove Bloomquist to the jail still had his windows open a day later, and that he “doesn’t have enough Febreeze to combat the aroma.”