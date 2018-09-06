Man harassed and groped girls at California laundromat and on sidewalk, cops say
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
A sheriff's deputy in Amador County, California, saw this SUV dart in front of his car and crash into a row of mailboxes. The close call was caught on dash cam. Nobody was injured. CHP arrested the driver for DUI.
Grizzly bear biologists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks captured two adult male grizzly bears in Northwest Montana in August 2018. The bears were then re-released without being drugged or handled, but one had quite the reaction.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
