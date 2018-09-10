New 9/11 trial judge may preside less than a year

From left, Mustafa al Hawsawi, Ammar al Baluchi, Ramzi bin al Shibh, Walid bin Attash and Khalid Sheik Mohammed pray at their Guantánamo war court arraignment on Saturday, May 5, 2012. This sketch was reviewed and approved for release by a U.S. military security official. Janet Hamlin Illustration JANET HAMLIN, SKETCH ARTIST