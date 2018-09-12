As Hurricane Florence approaches, thousands ‘pledge’ to shoot their guns at the storm

Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall in the Carolinas between Thursday evening and Friday morning — so thousands of people are taking matters into their own hands.
Specifically, members of this satirical Facebook page say they are ready to fire their guns at the powerful Category 4 storm to frighten it off.
More than 30,000 people have marked themselves attending a Facebook event titled Shooting Guns At Hurricane Florence To Scare It Away — and 73,000 more said they are interested in having a shootout with the downpour of rain and strong gusts of wind.
“Get your guns and your umbrellas,” the page reads. “And your umbrella-guns, and your beer, and your beer-guns, and your tiny umbrellas to keep your beer dry, and join people from all along the East Coast in scaring away Hurricane Florence to protect our country from this foreign invader!”
And some people on the page think the plan is working because the path of Hurricane Florence has recently shifted south toward the southern North Carolina coast and northern South Carolina coast. Parts of Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina are now in the storm’s predicted path.
“Yall it’s working!” one person wrote. “Keep shooting it south!”
Another person shared a video of a man with an American flag in one hand and a gun in the other as he prepared for the storm.
But don’t worry: The group isn’t serious. It comes with a disclaimer that shooting at a hurricane is actually a pretty dumb idea.
“Do not actually discharge firearms into the air,” it reads. “You could kill someone and you cannot frighten a hurricane. I cant believe I actually have to write this.”
Police actually had to issue a similar warning when Hurricane Irma was approaching Florida last year.
As that storm neared, someone created a Facebook event titled “Shoot at Hurricane Irma.” The description for that page said this “GOOFY LOOKING WINDY HEAD--- NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US.”
“LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST,” it read.
After thousands marked themselves as attending, local police swooped in with a warning.
Ryon Edwards, who created the viral Facebook event for Hurricane Irma, said it came about from “a combination of stress and boredom.”
“The response is a complete and total surprise to me,” he told BBC. “I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control.”
