Man threw rocks at passing vehicles — and L.A.-area police, cops say. They shot him

On his way to work near Interstate 10 outside Los Angeles, Rigo Garcia stopped to let a man cross the street about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, he told KABC.

That’s when the man stopped and hurled a rock at his windshield, Garcia told the station. He tried to drive away.

“Soon as I was trying to go around him, he got in front of me, he ran in front of me and threw the other rock with both hands and shattered my windshield,” Garcia told KCBS.

Commuter Parichard Utaranart also encountered the man, who broke her windshield with a rock and then blocked her attempt to escape onto the freeway onramp, reported The San Bernardino Sun. He wound up breaking several more windows on her vehicle, KABC reported.

“It was shocking,” Utaranart said, according to the publication “I didn’t know what to do at the moment, all I knew was to just take cover.”

When two Montclair Police Department officers arrived, the man, whose identity has not been released, threw a rock at one of them, reported KTLA.

The officers shot at the man, hitting him at least once, Montclair Police Chief Robert Avels said in a press conference, reported the Sun. He was taken to a hospital but no information about his condition has been released, KABC reported.

The man had also been taken to a hospital earlier after reports he was acting strangely, swinging a stick in nearby Upland, reported KABC.

The man left the hospital, then entered a home in Upland and attacked a resident, reported KTLA, before moving on to Montclair where he began throwing rocks that Avels described as “boulders” at passing vehicles.

The rocks damaged at least seven vehicles, according to KCBS.