Drunk 15-year-old had baby in car while driving on wrong side of highway, police say

When police pulled over a car for swerving on the wrong side of a highway in Wisconsin, they found more than just one drunken driver.
Along with an intoxicated 15-year-old male driver, officers say they found beer, a bottle of Bacardi rum, two drunk teenage girls and a baby boy inside the car after pulling it over on Sunday night, according to WISN12.
Yep, you read that right: Police say an infant was in the car as it barreled down the wrong side of a major road in Mount Pleasant, The Journal Times reported. An 18-year-old girl in the car, identified as Adela Villarreal-Tellez, is the mother of the young boy, according to police.
Police say Villarreal-Tellez, who was “highly intoxicated,” is charged with child neglect and her grandparents now have custody of the baby, according to Patch.
The other teen girl in the car was cited for underage drinking, The Journal Times reported, and then released back to her parents. Police say that minor was vomiting because of how much alcohol she had consumed earlier.
After failing his sobriety test on the scene, police say, the 15-year-old then had his blood drawn at a nearby hospital for testing, according to WISN12. He is back in the care of his parents as he faces a charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16.
