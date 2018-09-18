Toddler killed by Missouri ice cream truck after buying a treat ‘always had a smile’

Two-year-old Felicity Karam had just gotten a cool treat when she was struck and killed by the ice cream truck in her neighborhood, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Felicity’s family was gathering at the Karam home in Wentzville, Missouri, on Sunday, aunt Rachel Zeik told the newspaper.
When an ice cream truck stopped across the street from the home, Zeik took the children to buy some treats, she told the Post-Dispatch.
After Felicity and her family got their ice cream treats, they started to walk back home, police told KMOV. When crossing the street, Felicity was struck by the truck.
Police told FOX2 that Felicity was hit after attending a party at the nearby home. An “inflatable play structure” was outside in the cul-de-sac, according to the Post-Dispatch.
The truck that struck and killed Felicity on Sunday afternoon belonged to Cool Times Ice Cream, according to KSDK. The “standout blue trucks” carry Blue Bunny treats and can be rented out for events and parties, according to its website.
While Felicity was crossing, the blue vehicle started moving forward and struck her, police told the Post-Dispatch.
The toddler was taken to to the hospital in an ambulance, KSDK reported, but she has since died.
“She was taken from us too soon by a tragic accident with an ice cream truck,” Zeik said in a GoFundMe for her niece’s family.
“She was very spunky, always had a smile on her face,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “She was unique. She was very independent.”
Wentzville police told KMOV that it was a “tragic accident” and no charges are expected to be filed.
“Our hearts go out to the family of the little girl who died in this tragic accident in Wentzville yesterday,” Cool Times Ice Cream president Stan Stanev said in a statement to KSDK. “ ... We are especially heartbroken. We have never had an accident like this and deeply share in this family’s pain.”
The company told the Post-Dispatch that the “excellent driver” has worked with them for at least seven seasons.
