Trump on Hurricane Florence: “One of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water”

An 18-wheeler plunged into a washed-out portion of Highway 145 in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. The driver was not injured according to the sheriff's department. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence washed the road out.
Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
Los Angeles police released a dashcam video Monday, Sept. 10 of a gang member shooting a female officer at point-blank range during a July traffic stop in the San Fernando Valley. Her partner fatally wounded the gunman.
