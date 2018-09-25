Serial wedding crasher blames meth for $18,000 in stolen gifts at five Oregon events

When Janell Evenson’s mother spotted a stranger at her daughter’s July wedding in Junction City, Oregon, she snapped a photo, reported The Oregonian.

“Do any of our friends or family know who the guy in the blue shirt is?” Evenson wrote on Facebook with the photo after the wedding. “We do not recognize him. We also do not have the gift bag in his hand, nor did we serve that type of drink ... Not accusing anyone, just trying to figure this all out.”

On Monday, serial wedding crasher Brian Keith Starr, 42, admitted to stealing gifts from Evenson’s wedding - and four others, including four in a single day, reported The Eugene Register-Guard. In all, Starr walked off with $18,757 in stolen gifts, authorities say.

“I’m sorry,” Starr said in court, according to the publication. “I know I did a lot of damage.”

Starr, who was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison, said he committed the thefts after “relapsing on methamphetamine” following six years of sobriety, reported The Register-Guard. He also must pay restitution to his victims.

“Eventually,” Evenson said, according to KEZI. “It’s hard to say, restitution, you know. He has to get out, get a job, pay his fine. Yeah, we might see some of it.”

Evenson said her family estimates that Starr stole $1,700 in gifts from her reception, reported the station.

Starr crashed one wedding July 15, stealing $5,300 in gifts, and four more July 29, reported The Oregonian. He was arrested Aug. 2.