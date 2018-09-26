White man who killed black man with sword said blacks should be ‘exterminated,’ cops say

A man accused of killing a black man with a sword in the streets of New York City in 2017 said on tape that black people should all be “exterminated” and that he was angered with “inferior” black men dating white women, according to the New York Post.
The tape was played in a pretrial hearing Tuesday for 30-year-old James Jackson, the man accused of using a short sword to stab Timothy Caughman to death in March of 2017.
Police say Jackson chose Caughman at random, stabbing him several times with a sword before walking away, according to NY 1. in the recording, police say Jackson described the killing as “like taking out the trash,” according to the station.
Caughman, bleeding and dying, made his way to a police station, but died at the hospital, NBC New York reported. Jackson was arraigned after turning himself in to police the next day, CNN reported.
“You need to arrest me,” Jackson told officers, according to ABC 7. “I’ve got the knife in my coat.”
At the time, police described the killings as racially motivated.
“Based on statements that he made as well as a preliminary review of video, it reveals that the attack on Timothy Caughman was clearly racially motivated,” said William Aubry, assistant chief of the New York City Police Department, according to the Washington Post. “It’s well over 10 years that he’s been harboring these feelings of hate towards male blacks.”
Jackson was charged with first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, and second-degree murder as a hate crime, and was indicted on weapons charges as well, according to the Washington Post. He pleaded not guilty.
Caughman was known as a neighborly man who contributed to his community and collected bottles and autographs, ABC 7 reported.
“It’s such a sick irony that someone obviously diseased of mind could commit a hate crime against someone so loving,” said Caughman’s cousin Khadijah Peek at the victim’s funeral, according to the station.
Police say in the taped confession Jackson declared black people “inferior” and said they should be “exterminated,” according to the New York Post. Interracial dating between blacks and whites disgusted him in particular.
“Obviously, I wanted to kill successful black men in suits, or boisterous thugs — the guys who can pull high-quality white women, basically,” Jackson told police on the tape, NY 1 reported.
Police say Jackson told them he planned for a larger attack, and that he followed people and contemplated killing them, according to the New York Times. “I was going for something a bit bigger,” he said, according to the paper.
When he came upon Caughman, police say he plunged the knife into the man so hard it struck the pavement and damaged the tip, the New York Times reported.
“When I killed that guy, it wasn’t, I didn’t get like a rush of — I thought I was going to go into a berserker or madman viking and start hacking people apart. It just didn’t happen. I was kind of shocked,” Jackson said, according to NY 1.
Jackson told police the attack was meant to “Get the ball rolling,” and “Shake people out of their slumber,” according to the New York Post. “It would be awesome if we could get the governments of the white countries together,” he said, according to the paper.
When asked if he had remorse, Jackson said “No ... He’s a homeless black guy,” according to the New York Times.
The court is still determining whether to allow the tape to be used at trial, which is expected to begin in early 2019, the New York Daily News reported.
Comments