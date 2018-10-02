Is it real? Harry Potter fans freak out about leaked video of a role-playing game

Someone leaked video of a Harry Potter role-playing game on Reddit late Monday, freaking out every Muggle on the planet.
We exaggerate, but not by much.
“Unannounced Harry Potter RPG has killing and unforgivable spells!” Reddit user VapeThisBro wrote on the r/gaming post, which included a video showing scenes from the game.
By early Tuesday morning, the YouTube video had been taken down, replaced with a “video unavailable” message stating that Warner Bros. Entertainment Interactive had blocked it “on copyright grounds.”
The barristers waved their wands.
But it was too late. The spell had been cast.
“Thank you lord for this leaked footage of a Harry Potter RPG. It has brought purpose to my insignificant life,” wrote technology writer Callum Booth on TheNextWeb.com.
According to Variety, VapeThisBro said “they secretly filmed the footage after being asked to watch the footage in a mall and take a survey.
“The leaked video shows off RPG elements, like a character creation screen, and shows the character running in third-person perspective, making potions, performing spells, and exploring familiar environments, like the Great Hall in Hogwarts.”
Vape/This/Bro also posted a description of the game, typos and all.
“Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has eared a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” the post reads.
“You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant ancient power.
“Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o brew within the castle walls ...
“You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hand.”
But is the game real?
Engadget hedged its report by referring to the game as “an apparent new RPG set within J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.”
It’s unclear, the website says, “whether the title is actually in development,” but notes that Avalanche Studios, a Warner Bros. subsidiary, “had been assigned a Harry Potter role-playing game project based on job listings. There’s been no word since then on the proposed title.”
Sounds like tech writer Booth is willing to use any kind of magic to make this true.
It’s authentic, he guessed.
“Yes, part of that belief is the Agent Mulder ‘I-want-to-believe; school of thought, but this video has enough scenes and set pieces to make faking it incredibly complex,” he wrote. “I’m not saying that it’s beyond someone, but it’d be a mammoth undertaking. And for little pay-off.
“For the moment, let’s just assume that it’s real.”
Comments