One dead, four other law enforcement officers shot before shooter taken into custody, SC cops say

Five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally, and a suspect has been taken into custody according to officials.
Just before 5 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three sheriff’s deputies and two City of Florence police officers have been shot during an active shooting incident, WXTL reported.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken reported one of the officers died, according to WBTW, which reported another person other than the law enforcement officers was shot.
A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, which reported the “active shooting situation is over,” just after 6 p.m.
Although the suspect has been taken into custody the public is still asked to stay away from Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Road, according to Florence County Emergency Management.
The suspect is a male, WMBF reported.
There is no word on the condition of the other four officers who were shot.
West Florence High School has gone into lockdown, and athletic teams were brought inside, according to a Facebook post, abcnews4.com reported.
At the South Carolina State House, State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, asked that the House take a moment of silence for the injured police officers.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments