1 officer is dead, 6 are injured. Here’s what we know about Florence, SC shooting.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies went to a house in a suburban neighborhood to serve a warrant Wednesday afternoon, but were instead met with gunfire, authorities said. One law enforcement officer died and six others were injured.

The shooter was identified as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins by Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to WMBF.

Terrence Carraway, 52, who had been with the Florence Police Department for 30 years, died from his wounds.

Police say the standoff lasted about two hours in the upscale Vintage Point neighborhood just outside the Florence, South Carolina city limits.

A 27-year-old man was also shot, authorities say. WMBF reports that five Florence County deputies were at the house to serve a warrant for sexual assault on the man who was shot. Another deputy and two sex crimes investigators were also there when the shooting began, WMBF says.

One witness’s account

Ann Dowdy lives near the entrance of the subdivision and was home around 4 p.m. She was preparing to return to work and took her dog, Max, for a walk.

“It was a normal day,” Dowdy said. “It was a more peaceful day than normal.”

She walked along Stockdown Drive, a few blocks from the Hopkins house. The area was quiet and there were no police around.

Neighbors had problems with the kids that lived in the Hopkins house and some were previously arrested and served jail time, Dowdy said.

Around 4:30, she returned home and was getting into her car when a string of police cruisers sped down the street, she said.

Police officers yelled to get into the house and Dowdy pulled her 14-year-old son inside. They watched what happened from their window.

“It was just like, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’ all at one time. A flood of law enforcement over and over and over and over,” Dowdy said. “Then I saw ambulances. Then they brought the SWAT team in. Then they bought the armored vehicle in and I knew it was seriously, seriously an issue.”

Florence Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Nunn told The New York Times that his department had to use a military-style armored vehicle to rescue the injured officers. “The way the suspect was positioned, his view of fire was several hundred yards. He had an advantage,” Nunn told the Times.

State Senator Hugh K. Leatherman, who represents the area, told the newspaper that the suspect fired at officers with a “high-powered rifle” from a second floor window of the home.

After 15 minutes, Dowdy said she got a text message that said there was an active shooter in the neighborhood. Friends started to call to check on her safety. Parents of other kids in the development called and asked if she could check on their families. But, Dowdy was stuck in her own home as the standoff unfolded.





The entire time line was a blur, Dowdy said, but it only took minutes to learn several cops were shot. She did not hear any of the gunshots.

“What is the world coming to, how can this happen in our backyard — literally in our backyard?” Dowdy said.

She said police never came back to tell them it was safe to leave, but after a few hours they knew. It’s now quiet Thursday in the subdivision, Dowdy said, but her adrenaline is still pumping.

Who is Fred Hopkins, the suspected shooter?

The Associated Press reported the shooting suspect was a disbarred lawyer.

In 2014, Fred Hopkins was charged with public disorderly conduct, according to court records. Records also show that he had criminal charges brought against him in 2015 for not paying a court-ordered fine. A jury found him guilty of not paying a fine in 2017, records show.

Divorce records show Fred Hopkins served in the Vietnam War. He was injured in his time overseas and received military disability, according to court filings.

Meredith Todd Taylor, who lived in the neighborhood for 14 years and knew the Hopkins family, said in an interview Wednesday night that there were normally at least 10 children in the home. “I would describe them as a ‘Family out of control,’” she said.

Taylor’s daughter went to school with some of the younger Hopkins children. Taylor said many of the younger kids in the Hopkins house were foster children.

“Everyone knew there were many guns in the home,” she said of the Hopkins family.

“Whenever there was crime in the neighborhood, the police were knocking on their door. The older boys were always associated with crime,” she said replying to questions Thursday via a messaging app.

In a post on social media, Taylor wrote, “As this was in my neighborhood, I knew the boys involved. One I feared since he was a teen after an altercation, and one boy was slow, sweet and played with Michaela. I knew the father from field trips and the younger children from Montessori. I’m very sad for this family. I have been to this home to talk to the father over an issue with the oldest boy. He had stolen my child’s lemonade stand money. He was an older teen at the time and I was always afraid of him because he would curse at me.”

Support for fallen officer

Support for the fallen officer poured in from officials and police departments around the county. There will be a candlelight vigil at the old Florence County Courthouse Thursday night, WPDE reports.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said in a Wednesday evening Tweet: “This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.” The governor added, “Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”

President Donald Trump said on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365.”

South Carolina’s governor Thursday ordered “flags across South Carolina will be lowered to half-staff as a mark of respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot in Florence yesterday,” McMaster said on Twitter.

