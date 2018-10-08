Florence pauses to honor officer slain in police shooting

Thousands are set to attend the funeral of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway who was shot and killed in an “ambush” shooting last week.

The funeral is scheduled to start at noon at the Florence Civic Center. A public viewing is being held before the ceremony.

Members of the public and law enforcement slowly streamed into the Florence Center about 9 a.m. to pay their final respects to Carraway.

The sergeant lay in an open casket draped with an American flag. Flowers and his official police portrait surrounded the casket.

About 10 a.m. dozens of police cruisers and first responders - Horry, Georgetown, Marion among them- started to arrive at the center.

Officers wore black bands over their badges and shared hugs before the funeral.

Police agencies from across the county are in attendance to pay their respects.

“It’s the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement,” said Master Cpl. Lorne Peterson, with the Wilmington, Deleware Police Department. “It kind of hits hard.”

Peterson said he is part of the honor guard, and they try to attend as many officer funerals as possible.

“This isn’t our first,” Peterson said, “and sadly will probably not be our last.”

The shooting

Fred Hopkins, 74, shot and killed Carraway at an Ashton Street home in Florence on Wednesday evening, police say. Authorities charged Hopkins with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder for shooting and injuring six other officers.

The seven officers killed or injured were:

Florence Officer Terrence Carraway





Florence Officer Brian Hart

Florence Officer Travis Scott

Florence Officer Scott Williamson

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Arie Davis

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Sarah Miller

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrrah Turner

Two officers were released from the hospital.

Investigators say officers went to the Hopkins home to interview Seth Hopkins related to a case of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. When they arrived, Fred Hopkins ambushed them. Police say multiple weapons were used in the attack.

Police have charged Seth Hopkins with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. A magistrate denied bond for both Seth and Fred Hopkins.