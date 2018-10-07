‘Look at the devastation.’ Man shares photos of wife, baby in casket after DUI crash

In a series of tragic photos posted to Facebook, Zach Kincaid closes a casket lid on his 29-year-old wife, Krystil, and unborn baby Avalynn Onix.

Krystil and her baby died following a Sept. 9 collision in Hemet, California, with pro boxer Marcos Forestal-Coutin, 28, who faces drunken driving charges, McClatchy previously reported.

Kincaid, who says Forestal-Coutin faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the deaths, has launched a campaign to toughen drunken driving laws in California.

“How do I explain to my children this injustice?” Zach Kincaid wrote in his Facebook post following the Sept. 26 funeral. “My children and I have never felt so disposable... Look at the devastation left behind that is my family and tell me it isn’t time for change.”

His post, including photos of him cradling the body of his unborn baby, has been shared 255,000 times and sparked 45,000 comments.

Kincaid argues that lower penalties for drunken-driving deaths because an intent to kill can’t be proven are wrong..

“Driving drunk is intent,” Kincaid wrote on Facebook. A Change.org petition created in favor of changing California’s drunken driving laws has collected nearly 83,000 signatures.

Kincaid was on the phone with his wife when a speeding BMW veered into her lane and struck her minivan head-on the evening of Sept. 9, reported McClatchy.

“The scream I heard out of her mouth before she made contact — it’s haunting me,” he said. “I heard the collision, I heard everything. I heard silence, I heard the civilians try to pull her out, I heard that there was a fire.”

Firefighters doused the blaze and extricated Krystil Kincaid from the wreck, but she later died at the hospital along with her baby, which was due in just a few weeks.

A YouTube video shot by Forestal-Coutin after the crash, which has since been taken down, incensed Krystil Kincaid’s family, reported KTLA.

According to a translated version of a story by El Nuevo Herald, Forestal-Coutin said a vehicle “appeared” in front of him before the accident, and pointed out the damage done to his own car in the video.

“Look what happened to my car,” the story quoted him as saying in the video.

Forestal-Coutin is the reigning World Boxing Federation champion in the super-bantamweight division, according to the federation.

A GoFundMe account created to help the Kincaid family, of San Jacinto, California, with expenses has raised $52,000 of its original $50,000 goal. A second account has raised nearly $6,000.