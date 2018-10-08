First female Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, now a Barbie doll, and she’s wearing ‘braces’

Mattel excited scores of “Doctor Who” fans when it announced Sunday it would begin selling a new Doctor Who Barbie doll today.
The doll looks like actress Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to portray the time-traveling scientist in the popular BBC series.
“Introducing the all-new #DoctorWho Barbie doll inspired by the iconic series’ Thirteenth Doctor,” Mattel tweeted on Sunday, when Whittaker debuted in the role.
“With her signature suspenders, lace-up boots and sonic screwdriver, this #Barbie doll is ready to time travel into your collection!”
British fans of the show quickly noted something a little off about Mattel’s description of this new Barbie’s wardrobe.
Is she really wearing “suspenders,” they wondered?
You mean “braces,” they tweeted.
Those things that hold up someone’s pants are called “braces” in England, not “suspenders” like they are in America, British fans pointed out.
“When things don’t quite translate into UK English,” one fan tweeted. “Suspenders in the UK known as braces.”
One fan tweeted that it took him a minute to realize that “the show hadn’t gone in a COMPLETELY different direction” - because “suspenders” in England are a garter belt.
Doctor Who in a garter belt?
There’s no garter belt. But this new Barbie does wear a “rainbow-striped T-shirt, paired with cropped trousers and a trench coat,” and signature lace-up boots, according to the Mattel website, which says the doll is intended for the adult Barbie collector.
She also has a sonic screwdriver in her hand, according to Mattel.
The doll costs $49.99 on the website.
ComicBook.com said the doll is “a solid likeness” of the new Doctor Who.
“The era of Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor has begun,” the website declared.
Comments