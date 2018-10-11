Kanye’s phone password — and other surprising moments during his meeting with Trump

Kanye West went on a 10-minute monologue in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, touching on topics from being diagnosed as bipolar to the 13th Amendment to what type of airplane President Donald Trump should be flying in.
But among all the hoopla of the unusual speech, people on Twitter seemed to pick up on something completely odd.
Shocking, even.
Is the password to Kanye’s phone really 000000?
Take a look for yourself. Footage of the meeting appears to show Kanye tap away at the ‘0’ on his phone six times to unlock it.
For some, this development makes sense.
Others hoped that a friend could lend a helping hand and give him a more secure password.
While others joked that he might be on to something with such a simple code.
Aside from that, Kanye had a few other notable moments in the meeting.
He argued that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar and instead was simply sleep deprived.
He said that he lacked “male energy” in his family, but the Make America Great Again Hat popularized by President Trump is like a “Superman cape.”
Hillary Clinton’s campaign, Kanye continued, didn’t excite him as much.
“I love Hillary,” Kanye said in the Oval Office. “I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman.”
While in sitting in the Oval Office, the rapper also urged everyone to “stop worrying about the future, all we have is today.”
“Trump is on his hero’s journey right now,” he said, as reported by Maggie Haberman. “He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother-f---- like (me).”
Kanye, who also suggested a new Air Force One design, even gave President Trump a big hug.
And Trump’s response when it was all over?
“I tell you what, that was pretty impressive, folks,” he said. “That was quite something.”
Comments