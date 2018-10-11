USDA says 35,000 pounds of these entrees might be “unwholesome and unfit for human food”

About 35,516 pounds of Simple Dishes meat or chicken entrees got recalled Thursday because they “may be adulterated due to presence of spoilage organisms that have rendered (them) unwholesome and unfit for human food.”
Those are the words of the USDA on its recall notice that says Valley Fine Foods out of Forest City, North Carolina, discovered the problem through “routine internal testing” on Oct. 4. No immediate explanation was given for why the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service wasn’t apprised of the problem until Wednesday.
The heat-treated products produced Aug. 15 through Oct. 4 are Three Bridges’ Simple Dishes Chicken Penne Alfredo; Chicken Primavera; Italian Sausage Ziti; and Rigatoni with Meatballs and Mushroom Cream Sauce. All have Best By dates of Oct. 9 through Nov. 25 and establishment number “P-22102B” or “M-22102B.”
They went to retail stores in North Carolina, California, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Anyone with these items should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Valley Fine Foods customer service line 844 833-6888.
Despite the “unfit for human consumption” phrase, the USDA rates this as a Class II recall, defined as “a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.”
Comments