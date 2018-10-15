18-wheeler takes a tumble off California highway

An 18-wheeler driver who told authorities he thought he'd "try his luck" after ignoring warning signs on Highway 175 near Mendocino, California, ended up unhurt after his truck tumbled down an embankment on Thursday, transportation officials say.
By
Rocket carrying Kansas astronaut fails

National

Rocket carrying Kansas astronaut fails

A manned Soyuz rocket failed shortly after launch early Thursday morning, and its crew, which included Kansas-born NASA astronaut Nick Hague, had to make an emergency landing in Kazakhstan.

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

National

Witness describes moment of deadly limo crash

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, NY, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service