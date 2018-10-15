Idaho Fish and Game commissioner resigns after criticism of his African hunting trip

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer resigned Monday, three days after the Statesman first reported on criticism Fischer faced for sharing photos of an African hunting trip.
He was asked to resign by Gov. Butch Otter, the governor’s office said in a press release.
Fischer has received criticism from around the world after Friday’s report on the hunting trip he took to Africa and the photos he shared with friends and colleagues. Particularly, the image of his posing with a “family of baboons” he shot during his trip to Namibia provoked criticism from former Idaho wildlife commissioners and has circulated on national media outlets.
Fischer has served on the unpaid commission for four years. Otter re-appointed him in June for a term ending in 2022, but he still needed Senate confirmation.
“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” Otter said in a press release. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”
The press release from the governor’s office said Fischer had received “intense criticism.” Emails to the Idaho Statesman criticizing his actions have come from as far away as Australia.
The governor’s office received approximately 1,000 emails or phone calls about Fischer, spokesman Jon Hanian said. That feedback was “overwhelmingly against” Fischer’s actions, Hanian said. He estimated 95 percent of the feedback was in that category.
“I recently made some poor judgments that resulted in sharing photos of a hunt in which I did not display an appropriate level of sportsmanship and respect for the animals I harvested,” Fischer wrote in his resignation letter, which was provided by the governor’s office. “While these actions were out of character for me, I fully accept responsibility and feel it is best for the citizens of Idaho and sportsmen and women that I resign my post. I apologize to the hunters and anglers of Idaho who I was appointed to represent and I hope that my actions will not harm the integrity and ethic of the Idaho Fish & Game Department moving forward.”
Idaho Fish and Game declined to comment.
Idaho’s seven Fish and Game commissioners are appointed by the governor and represent various regions of the state. Fischer, who lives in Meridian, represented Southwest Idaho.
Fischer sent an email to more than 100 friends and colleagues last month when he and his wife returned from their trip to Africa. It was his third visit. The email included a rundown of the animals they hunted with photos of one or both of them posing with the animals. The first photo was of four baboons Fischer killed with his recurve bow at the beginning of the trip. Fischer posed, smiling, with what he called a “family of baboons.”
That prompted at least two former Fish and Game commissioners to email him telling him he should resign. One of those emails — written by Fred Trevey — was forwarded to the governor’s office by another former commissioner. That email indicated that several more former commissioners were bothered by Fischer’s actions.
The baboon hunt and photo were the primary source of criticism. Fischer or his wife also killed a giraffe, leopard, warthog and several types of antelope on the trip.
“I’m sure what you did was legal, however, legal does not make it right,” Trevey wrote in his email to Fischer. “... Sportsmanlike behavior is the center pin to maintaining hunting as a socially acceptable activity.”
Fischer was surprised by the criticism he received, which included a call from an unnamed current commissioner.
Before the photos went public, Fischer insisted in an interview with the Idaho Statesman that he’d done nothing wrong.
“I didn’t do anything illegal. I didn’t do anything unethical. I didn’t do anything immoral,” he said. “... I look at the way Idaho’s Fish and Game statute says we’re supposed to manage all animals for Idaho, and any surplus of animals we have we manage through hunting, fishing and trapping. Africa does the same thing.”
This is a breaking news report and will be updated.
Comments